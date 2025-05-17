  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena's next opponent decided for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena's next opponent decided for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 17, 2025 01:19 GMT
The star is back (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is back (Image credit: WWE.com)

John Cena's next opponent has now been decided. The champion will face a star that he's very familiar with.

Ad

At Backlash, R-Truth interfered in the match between Cena and Randy Orton. His interference protected the champion from a punt kick to the head, ultimately leading to Cena retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, instead of thanking him, Cena put Truth through the table in the press conference.

During a sit-down interview on SmackDown tonight, R-Truth said that life was tough, with the constant pressure of family, career, and bills. He still supported Cena and talked about how Cena always said "Never give up" when he felt bad. He said that Cena's actions were a beacon of light. He claimed that John Cena won the Backlash match on his own.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added that the Cena he knew was not someone who would put him through a table. He said he didn't want to fight Cena, but he would if he had to fight him to bring him back to his senses.

R-Truth confirmed that he had talked to Nick Aldis and that it was official that he would be facing John Cena next week at Saturday Night's Main Event. He said he would do it for Cena, to bring him back to his senses. The match may end with Truth beating Cena if he's not careful.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications