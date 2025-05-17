John Cena's next opponent decided for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena's next opponent has now been decided. The champion will face a star that he's very familiar with.

At Backlash, R-Truth interfered in the match between Cena and Randy Orton. His interference protected the champion from a punt kick to the head, ultimately leading to Cena retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, instead of thanking him, Cena put Truth through the table in the press conference.

During a sit-down interview on SmackDown tonight, R-Truth said that life was tough, with the constant pressure of family, career, and bills. He still supported Cena and talked about how Cena always said "Never give up" when he felt bad. He said that Cena's actions were a beacon of light. He claimed that John Cena won the Backlash match on his own.

He added that the Cena he knew was not someone who would put him through a table. He said he didn't want to fight Cena, but he would if he had to fight him to bring him back to his senses.

R-Truth confirmed that he had talked to Nick Aldis and that it was official that he would be facing John Cena next week at Saturday Night's Main Event. He said he would do it for Cena, to bring him back to his senses. The match may end with Truth beating Cena if he's not careful.

