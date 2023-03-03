John Cena's next project outside WWE revealed

John Cena is set to star in "Grand Death Lotto" along with Awkwafina and Simu Liu.

John Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Throughout his tenure with the company, he has won several World Championships and created several memorable moments.

However, he has taken a backseat these last few years and has been trying to make a successful transition to Hollywood. Over the years, he has acted in several big-budget Hollywood movies, including Fast & Furious. Now, his next project has been revealed.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu are set to star in the action comedy movie "Grand Death Lotto" which will be produced by Amazon Studios.

The movie will be directed by Paul Feig and produced by Cena, Zack Roth, and Rob Yescombe. The movie revolves around a new LA transplant, Katie (Akwafina), who accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket. She must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown so that she can collect her multi-billion dollar prize. They have to do this while dealing with Noel's rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown so that he can claim his rich protection commission.

John Cena will appear on WWE RAW next week

John Cena is set to make an appearance on the March 6th episode of Monday Night. While WWE hasn't mentioned what he will do on the show, it could be a way to set up a feud with Austin Theory.

For several weeks now, Theory has been taking shots at Cena and even said he plans to confront him this week on RAW.

This could be a way for WWE to build on a potential match at WrestleMania. We will have to wait and see what transpires next week.

