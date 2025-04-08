John Cena's next WWE appearance predicted by Vince Russo (Exclusive)

John Cena did not appear on WWE RAW this week. The Cenation Leader is scheduled to main event WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes. Both men have crossed paths over the past several weeks.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo shared his prediction for Cena's next appearance on a weekly WWE television show.

"Chris, remember, we heard last week that Cena wasn't going to be on any more shows, and we said that was a swerve. No, bro. I don't think Cena is gonna be on any more shows, man." [From 39:48 onwards]

The John Cena-Cody Rhodes segment from last week's RAW received huge praise from an industry legend. Matt Hardy said he was a "big fan" of the work on his MATTHARDYBRAND podcast.

"Huge fan of this week's segment. My favorite segment between both of them. And I felt they were focused, and they were really pushing the point of why this match is personal, what is at stake for Cody Rhodes and John Cena in this and what are their motivations for doing it."

Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Seattle. It remains to be seen whether The American Nightmare will be confronted by his WrestleMania opponent on the blue brand.

