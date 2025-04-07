WWE legend reveals being a "huge fan" of John Cena & Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, John Cena and Cody Rhodes were involved in a heated confrontation, which eventually led to the 16-time World Champion receiving a Cross Rhodes from The American Nightmare. This segment between the two megastars was thoroughly enjoyed by a WWE veteran.
For those unaware, Cena and Rhodes are scheduled to battle at WrestleMania 41. In this bout, the 16-time World Champion will challenge Rhodes for the latter's Undisputed WWE Championship. While the two superstars had some confrontations leading up to this match, their most recent one witnessed Cena lying flat on his back.
Wrestling veteran Matt Hardy spoke highly about this segment. During an episode of his MATTHARDYBRAND podcast, the former WWE Superstar said he was a "huge fan" of Cena and Cody's work on RAW.
Hardy said:
"Huge fan of this week's segment. My favorite segment between both of them. And I felt they were focused, and they were really pushing the point of why this match is personal, what is at stake for Cody Rhodes and John Cena in this and what are their motivations for doing it." [0:00 onwards]
You can check what Matt Hardy said in the video below:
Wrestling veteran disliked John Cena's dig at Cody Rhodes
During the same segment, John Cena took a dig at Cody Rhodes. The Franchise Player said he made "empires for billionaires," while Rhodes "steals money from their kids."
During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned he did not like Cena's dig at The American Nightmare.
Bischoff said:
"It doesn't get any heat with me. I mean, heat that you would want. I mean, nah. Flat. Doesn't work for me, brother. It's too inside. I've got no problem with good inside stuff if it draws blood. Like, if you're gonna lay something on somebody and you're gonna use reality as your support mechanism, which I love and encourage, you gotta do it in a way that draws blood and creates heat between you two." [39:02–39:37]
It will be interesting to see how WWE continues this rivalry leading up to WrestleMania 41. With just 12 days remaining for The Show of Shows, it will be worth watching how The Rock fits into this storyline.