John Cena's next WWE opponent is in danger

John Cena may have turned face, but his opponent is now in danger. The star is facing issues from all sides on WWE RAW right now.At Crown Jewel this weekend, AJ Styles will finally face John Cena, a match that most fans have been waiting for ever since the retirement tour was first announced. The match seemed not to be happening, but after a lot of outcry from thousands of fans, that changed, with the two now finally facing each other, though Styles is in danger.Styles, before this, was challenging none other than Dominik Mysterio, going after his Intercontinental Championship. Despite that, he was not able to win, with his loss coming mainly because of continued interference from the rest of the Judgment Day as well as Los Americanos, with El Grande Americano's new faction also supporting him.Tonight, Mysterio interfered when Styles was talking about his match against Cena. He spoke about how Styles had lost. The star was the target of Judgment Day, and it led to a six-man match at the end of the night. Unfortunately, it seems that they are not done with him and are even ready to try to show that he's not ready for Cena.At Crown Jewel, he could be in danger of interference by the group, as even if they don't have an alliance with Cena, Dominik Mysterio's goal seems to be to destroy him.John Cena's last WWE opponent might have been decidedThe time for John Cena's retirement is almost here.The star has very few matches left, especially after his coming bout with Styles. Now, reports suggest that the star's last opponent has been determined. The reports indicate that the star is facing one of the biggest names in current WWE - Gunther.It remains to be seen if that ends up happening,