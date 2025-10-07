John Cena's next WWE opponent is in danger

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:24 GMT
The star has spoken up (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has spoken up (Credit: WWE.com)

John Cena may have turned face, but his opponent is now in danger. The star is facing issues from all sides on WWE RAW right now.

Ad

At Crown Jewel this weekend, AJ Styles will finally face John Cena, a match that most fans have been waiting for ever since the retirement tour was first announced. The match seemed not to be happening, but after a lot of outcry from thousands of fans, that changed, with the two now finally facing each other, though Styles is in danger.

Styles, before this, was challenging none other than Dominik Mysterio, going after his Intercontinental Championship. Despite that, he was not able to win, with his loss coming mainly because of continued interference from the rest of the Judgment Day as well as Los Americanos, with El Grande Americano's new faction also supporting him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, Mysterio interfered when Styles was talking about his match against Cena. He spoke about how Styles had lost. The star was the target of Judgment Day, and it led to a six-man match at the end of the night. Unfortunately, it seems that they are not done with him and are even ready to try to show that he's not ready for Cena.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

At Crown Jewel, he could be in danger of interference by the group, as even if they don't have an alliance with Cena, Dominik Mysterio's goal seems to be to destroy him.

Ad
Ad

John Cena's last WWE opponent might have been decided

The time for John Cena's retirement is almost here.

The star has very few matches left, especially after his coming bout with Styles. Now, reports suggest that the star's last opponent has been determined. The reports indicate that the star is facing one of the biggest names in current WWE - Gunther.

It remains to be seen if that ends up happening,

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications