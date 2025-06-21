John Cena's promo made Triple H rethink his booking decisions, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on John Cena's "pipebomb" promo this week. The star was in action on SmackDown this past Friday.

Ad

After putting CM Punk through a table, Cena mocked the Straight Edge Superstar, rehashing lines from his infamous promo fourteen years ago. The Franchise Player went on to berate Punk, claiming that he was the Best in the World just seven minutes back in 2011 and has been irrelevant ever since.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo mentioned that the fans were part of the show and enjoying the action. He noted that the mood changed when John Cena got on the mic and cut his scathing promo. The veteran writer felt Triple H could take cues from the final segment and book more realistic angles that make the fans respect the show.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, these marks are playing along like this is a parody of a wrestling show. They don't have any respect for the wrestling show. We're singing, 'What! What! What!' Then all of a sudden, a guy cuts a shoot promo, and we get a totally, totally different audience. I gotta tell you, Triple H, read the room. I don't know what to tell you. Read the room, man." [From 18:33 onwards]

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

John Cena's promo shocked the WWE Universe and sent ripples across the wrestling world. It will be interesting to see if he can back up his words with a stellar performance against Punk at Night of Champions next Saturday.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More