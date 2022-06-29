WWE RAW ratings remain strong for John Cena's return

John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE television on last night's edition of RAW.
Vince McMahon introduced the 16-time World Champion to begin the final hour of the show. John got a tremendous reaction from the crowd and thanked the WWE Universe for their support. He noted that he is not sure when he's going to wrestle again, but when he comes back it will be more than just one match.
This week's episode of RAW also featured a Battle Royal and a six-woman Elimination match to determine which superstars would qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder matches on July 2nd.
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed that last night's episode of WWE RAW brought in an average of 1.951 million viewers, slightly down from the 1.986 million that tuned in to last week's RAW. Monday's episode had a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 year-old demographic, the same rating as the June 20th episode of RAW.
John Cena brings in the numbers for WWE RAW
Brandon Thurston added that all three hours of last night's episode of RAW were the most-watched telecasts in the 18-49 demo for Monday. Throughout RAW last night, several tribute videos were aired by WWE legends and current AEW stars.
AEW's Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight and Chris Jericho all paid tribute to Cena on his 20th anniversary with WWE. The tribute videos and John Cena's promo are the most-watched videos from last night's episode of RAW on Youtube.
John interacted with several WWE superstars during last night's show. United States Champion Theory confronted the Cenation leader backstage and hinted at a possible match in the future. If Cena were to lace up the boots in 2022, it would continue a legendary streak he's established since 2002.
