John Cena's role in The Rock's involvement in heel turn revealed by WWE legend: "Let's not make the mistake"

WWE Superstar John Cena had a major role to play in The Rock's involvement in his heel turn, believes Hall of Famer Rikishi. The Cenation Leader will hang up his boots at the end of 2025.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena sold his soul to The Rock and turned heel for the first time in over 20 years. Many expected The Final Boss and the 17-time World Champion to show up on WWE TV in the following weeks. However, The Brahma Bull did not make any appearances since the Chamber. Fans were left unhappy as they never got to see Rocky's and Cena's dream alliance.

During a recent edition of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi talked about John Cena's role in The Rock's involvement in his heel turn. The Samoan Stinker highlighted that Cena has been in the wrestling business for a long time, and he wouldn't have said yes to The Brahma Bull's involvement if he felt it was wrong for the storyline.

"Everybody has an opinion. And we all need something to talk about. So, at the end of the day, it's like this, you know, there's a thing that's called negotiation. John has been in the business long enough. If he felt that it wasn't right for him, trust me, he wouldn't have went that route," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Cena knows what's best for business, and Rocky's involvement in his heel turn was part of it.

"But let's not make the mistake that he's also a businessman. He gets it. What is good for business. Sometimes we might not see it, we might not understand because our emotions get too attached to sports entertainment, right? But this is our job, this is what we're supposed to do. We gotta keep it at that cliffhanger for you. Just to continue to hook you, so you'll be able to what? Tune in next week," he added.

Check out the podcast below:

John Cena is set to face one of his biggest rivals at WWE Crown Jewel

Fans had been vocal about seeing one last match between John Cena and AJ Styles before the 17-time World Champion's retirement. The Triple H-led creative team finally listened to the audience and announced their clash for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Following this announcement, Cena took to X/Twitter to thank The Game and wrote that he would bring his best against The Phenomenal One in Perth, Australia.

"I want to thank @TripleH for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS! 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! #WWECrownJewel Perth and @AJStylesOrg you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s BEST for business! I am forever grateful to you all for choosing my next opponent. LFG!!" wrote Cena.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena vs. AJ Styles.

