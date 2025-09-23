John Cena sends message to Triple H following major WWE announcement

John Cena sent a message to Triple H today on social media following a massive WWE announcement. The Cenation Leader battled Brock Lesnar this past Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza.Cena teased a match against AJ Styles ahead of last night's episode of RAW, and it led to a major announcement today. The legend will be squaring off against The Phenomenal One at Crown Jewel next month in Perth, Australia. John Cena took to social media today to thank Triple H for booking the match, adding that listening to the WWE Universe was best for business.&quot;I want to thank @TripleH for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS! 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! #WWECrownJewel Perth and @AJStylesOrg you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s BEST for business! I am forever grateful to you all for choosing my next opponent. LFG!!&quot; wrote Cena.Brock Lesnar destroyed the 48-year-old at Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday night and easily defeated him after hitting several F5s. AJ Styles was not booked for a match at the PLE earlier this month.WWE legend reveals what he taught John CenaWrestling icon Sgt. Slaughter recently revealed that he taught John Cena how to salute while he was in the company.Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Slaughter shared that Vince McMahon instructed him to teach Cena how to salute fans ahead of his matches. The legend added that the Doctor of Thuganomics never developed an ego and remained the same person he had always been.&quot;I taught him [John Cena] how to salute. Vince told me, 'Take John into a back room over there and teach him to salute because I want him to salute when he comes out,' and I said, 'Okay, okay.' And he salutes better than I do. To see him and talk to him and see his success, and he doesn't have a big head. I mean, he's just the same as he was when he came in the first night,&quot; he said. DEMONITO! @F0RALL0FMANKINDLINKAnd just like that, an hour ago Triple H just made it official. We’re getting John Cena vs AJ Styles one last time at Crown Jewel Perth October 11th.Only time will tell if Cena can defeat Styles next month at WWE Crown Jewel 2025.