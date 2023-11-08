John Cena's sacrifice at WWE Crown Jewel will not go unnoticed, claims veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's match against Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 gave fans some of the best moments of the show. The booking has led to several comments about Cena's future, which a wrestling veteran believes is all the more reason to commend his willingness to lose.

The Doctor of Thuganomics has had a remarkable career in the Stamford-based promotion, having played the part of a wildly popular babyface for most of his run. His achievements speak for themselves, with Cena becoming a 16-time World Champion so far in WWE.

Given his star power, Cena being booked to lose against anyone is certainly a massive win for his opponent. The same was the case at Crown Jewel, where he lost against Solo Sikoa and gave him a massive boost in momentum.

The apparent unselfish act was talked about on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter commended Cena's actions.

"I think it was very nice of whoever put the match together and John Cena to say 'let's put this guy Solo over, because we don't know Cena's swan song, maybe. Maybe he will make some appearances, but it takes a lot for a major celebrity, a major star in the business, like a John Cena, to go ahead and say 'I have no problem putting over this kid,' which is what he did, I talked to people in the know," Bill Apter said. [13:23 - 13:58]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Cenation Leader down the line.

