"Let's get John Cena out of there safely"- Former WWE star feared fans could legitimately hurt 16-time Champion

Former ECW and WWE star Tommy Dreamer has revealed there was genuine fear for John Cena’s safety at ECW One Night Stand 2006.

The event took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York just two days before ECW relaunched as a weekly WWE show. ECW’s passionate fans had been known to cause legitimate riots at shows in the past. Before Cena’s match against Rob Van Dam (RVD), a sign in the crowd read, “If Cena wins, we riot.”

The latest episode of the WWE Network show WWE Icons revolved around RVD’s time in ECW and WWE. Dreamer, who worked with RVD in both companies, recalled how Cena’s safety was treated as a priority at One Night Stand:

“There was a fear for John Cena’s safety that night because in ECW we had real riots,” Dreamer said. “Let’s get John Cena out of there safely.”

Man I’ve never seen a crowd react so violently toward a “babyface” like the NY crowd did for John Cena vs RVD one night stand 06. One of the most interesting matches I’ve ever seen, I love watching it back pic.twitter.com/fs3HXFdsKq — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) March 15, 2021

RVD defeated John Cena at One Night Stand to win the WWE Championship. Two days later, he also became the new ECW Champion when Paul Heyman awarded him the title on the brand’s first weekly show.

John Cena received lots of negative chants from the ECW fans

Chants including “You can’t wrestle!” and “F*** you, Cena!” were directed at John Cena during the One Night Stand main event.

The finish to the match saw Edge spear Cena through a table before knocking out referee Nick Patrick. Former ECW owner Paul Heyman replaced Patrick and counted the pinfall after RVD hit a five-star frog splash on Cena.

The WWE Icons documentary also focused on RVD’s arrest and 30-day suspension in 2006. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said RVD's arrest “personally upset” him. He added that he had no choice but to strip the superstar of both the WWE Championship and the ECW Championship.

