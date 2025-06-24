  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena’s savage promo shows how bad WWE has really gotten, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena’s savage promo shows how bad WWE has really gotten, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jun 24, 2025 17:38 GMT
John Cena cut a savage promo on SmackDown [Image: WWE.com]
John Cena cut a savage promo on SmackDown [Image: WWE.com]

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently discussed the quality difference between John Cena's promo and the rest of WWE programming. The star was in action on SmackDown last week.

After Cena put CM Punk through a table, he got on the mic and recreated the infamous pipebomb promo. He rehashed some of Punk's dialogue from 14 years ago and berated the star in his unique style, and left him in the ring in pain.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo was irritated by the company steering away from any topics remotely close to reality. He pointed out that Cena went off on almost a shoot promo on CM Punk on SmackDown and immediately struck a nerve with the fans. The veteran writer felt that there was a stark difference between John's promo segment and the rest of the show.

also-read-trending Trending
"You saw the difference when they even go anywhere near reality in the John Cena promo. It's night and day. It's night and day compared to the rest of the c*ap they put on these shows. It's night and day." [From 34:27 onwards]
youtube-cover

John Cena and CM Punk are getting ready for a blockbuster clash at Night of Champions this weekend. The two stars will battle it out with the fate of the WWE Undisputed Championship hanging in the balance.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications