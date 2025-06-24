John Cena’s savage promo shows how bad WWE has really gotten, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently discussed the quality difference between John Cena's promo and the rest of WWE programming. The star was in action on SmackDown last week.

After Cena put CM Punk through a table, he got on the mic and recreated the infamous pipebomb promo. He rehashed some of Punk's dialogue from 14 years ago and berated the star in his unique style, and left him in the ring in pain.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo was irritated by the company steering away from any topics remotely close to reality. He pointed out that Cena went off on almost a shoot promo on CM Punk on SmackDown and immediately struck a nerve with the fans. The veteran writer felt that there was a stark difference between John's promo segment and the rest of the show.

"You saw the difference when they even go anywhere near reality in the John Cena promo. It's night and day. It's night and day compared to the rest of the c*ap they put on these shows. It's night and day." [From 34:27 onwards]

John Cena and CM Punk are getting ready for a blockbuster clash at Night of Champions this weekend. The two stars will battle it out with the fate of the WWE Undisputed Championship hanging in the balance.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

