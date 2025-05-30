John Cena's secret to delivering best promos revealed by former WWE star 

WWE Superstar John Cena has the ability to verbally dismantle his opponent on the microphone. He has a knack for winning over the crowd due to his strong promo skills. Recently, former WWE star and current AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin disclosed a valuable secret shared with him by The Franchise Player on effectively honing one's microphone skills.

Speaking on the Energis Podcast, The Standard of Excellence stated that John Cena was the best at cutting promos in professional wrestling. He admired the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion's skill to connect with the audience regardless of the situation and wondered how he achieved it.

The Cenation Leader once shared his secret, telling Shelton Benjamin that he honed his promo skills by practicing in front of a mirror.

"John Cena, to me, is the best promo in wrestling. I use Cena because he's still one of the faces of pro wrestling, but he's also from my class. He's always been a guy; when he talks, he can win over anybody. You put him in any situation, I don't care what it is, it can be as ridiculous or as serious as you want, [and] he makes it work. I remember sitting back and watching him and going, 'How does he do that?' The one time I spoke and asked him about it, he was like, 'I'm a nerd. I just sit at home and talk to myself in the mirror,'" Benjamin said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin says he overlooked John Cena's advice

In the same interview, the current AEW World Tag Team Champion shared that he failed to fully grasp John Cena's advice related to honing promo skills. He initially found the idea strange and overlooked it.

Even when Vince McMahon echoed this advice, Shelton Benjamin acknowledged partial comprehension but admitted he didn't fully embrace the concept. The former WWE Superstar acknowledged this as a missed opportunity.

"When he [John Cena] said that to me, I'm like, 'Sit and talk to yourself in the mirror? What?' I didn't realize that was a breadcrumb, and I didn't pick up on it. Later, even Vince McMahon, he was kind of coaching me one time, and he was saying, 'You go in, talk to yourself in the mirror.' Again, I was like, 'Talk to yourself in the mirror?' It was another breadcrumb. When he said it, I got it a little more, but I still wasn't fully committed to the idea. Those are situations where I dropped the ball," Benjamin revealed.

At the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, John Cena is set to join forces with Logan Paul for a blockbuster match. The heel duo will face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team contest on June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles.

