John Cena's secret project

Over the years, John Cena has thrown up quite a few surprises for his fans. While he entertained the fans in the ring, he did take up some projects outside the squared circle as well.

One such project remained a secret until now. Unfortunately for the fans, this endeavor might never see the light of day.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, WWE star R-Truth talked about working on a project with the Cenation Leader years ago. Truth revealed that he and Cena recorded a song from their time together on the road.

"We never had a rap battle, but we used to do this thing on the tour bus, it was myself, Cena and The Usos, we would always have a cypher on tour buses. But me and Cena did a song like years ago, he came to my house, and we recorded it in my studio upstairs. It will never see the light of day, but there is a song with me and Cena on it," he said.

Apart from their wrestling careers, both Cena and R-Truth have made quite a few rap songs individually as well. But sadly, their collab won't be available to the fans.

"I think it's just like not knowing what's in David Copperfield's hat. It's something that we just got. You never say never, but it's something that we got that we did years ago," he added. [H/T: Bleacher Report]

Truth also mentioned that the song was "fire" and it was called 'The Jumpoff.'

R-Truth names stars who can step up to replace John Cena

During the same interview, R-Truth addressed John Cena's imminent retirement. The Never-Seen 17 will bid farewell to WWE on December 13.

The multi-time 24/7 champion said that there are plenty of names who can step up to replace Cena as the face of the company once he's gone.

He specifically mentioned Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, and Je'Von Evans as names to watch out for. While Truth knows it won't be an easy task, he is optimistic that WWE's talent pool is deep enough to replicate what John Cena did for so many years.

