John Cena's Smooth Move With His Wife Goes Viral

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:12 GMT
John Cena
John Cena is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. Apart from this, he has also proven himself to be a great husband.

Cena was the face of WWE for several years. Now, he is in the final leg of his wrestling career as he looks to focus on becoming a full-time actor. Outside the ring, Cena has been married to Shay Shariatzadeh since 2020. His wife was in attendance at Clash in Paris when Cena faced Logan Paul. While he secured the win in the match, Cena's post-match moves have been going viral.

A video surfaced on social media showing the former WWE Champion immediately scooping up his wife so she could cross a massive puddle in her path. This video clip has since gone viral on social media.

Check out the clip here:

Tommy Dreamer Praised John Cena's Match Against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris

At Clash in Paris, Cena competed against Logan Paul in a singles match. Both men put on an exciting contest that had the fans on their feet. It was filled with many tense moments as the competitors delivered their best performances.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, veteran Tommy Dreamer praised Cena's performances. He even claimed that it was one of the best matches of Cena's career.

"I literally had to go up and look up his age, just because of another [impressive] match. Him and Cody, perhaps one of the greatest John Cena matches of all time. I would say this Logan Paul [match] would be about two or three for John Cena performances. Excellent match. One of Logan Paul's better matches of his career. The two guys brought it."

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Last Real Champion as he approaches his final WWE match.

