John Cena's special WWE talent "had a lot to say" to 29-year-old star after botched viral moment from Crown Jewel

John Cena made his last appearance at WWE Crown Jewel a month ago. At the PLE, the 16-time World Champion came up short against Solo Sikoa. While the result of the match was the talk of the town, another moment that went viral at Crown Jewel involved 29-year-old Zoey Stark.

At the PLE in Saudi Arabia, Zoey Stark competed for the Women's World Championship among four other women. In a spot during the match, Stark jumped off the top rope to the outside of the ring on her opponents. While Stark hit the move right, the cameraman who captured the women lost balance and fell to the group.

In an interview with Fightful, Stark spoke about the moment and revealed the identity of the cameraman. The man who caught the moment well even though he lost his balance was Stu, the cameraman made famous by John Cena.

"It’s a great shot, no matter what happened, I’m glad he got it. I always thought those kind of camera angles are amazing when you see somebody dive. John Cena’s Stu, yup. The famous Stu." - [H/T Fightful]

Stark further stated that Cena wasn't angry about his favorite cameraman potentially injuring himself. However, Stu had a lot to say to her.

"No [laughs]. He did not. Stu had a lot to say when I saw him after." -[H/T Fightful]

What did Paul Heyman have to say about Solo Sikoa beating John Cena at Crown Jewel?

At Crown Jewel, the WWE Universe witnessed one of the greatest superstars fall to Solo Sikoa. In a grueling match, John Cena was beaten clean after multiple Samoan Spikes to his throat.

Paul Heyman happily commemorated the moment on WWE SmackDown and on social media by boasting about Sikoa's performance at the PLE. Through multiple posts on social media, Heyman let the WWE Universe know that the former WWE Champion failed to keep up to his promise of winning the match and that it was probably the last time that fans saw him in action.