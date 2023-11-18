Paul Heyman makes an unfortunate announcement regarding John Cena's future in WWE

Paul Heyman addressed John Cena's future in WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown by stating that the latter will never appear in the company again.

The 16-time World Champion was last seen at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, where he lost to Solo Sikoa in a singles match. He didn't just lose the match, he was completely decimated in the ring.

The Enforcer hit him with more than a dozen Samoan Spikes, and won the match via pinfall. One Spike itself had given Cena a raspy voice before the match, and it's tough to imagine what damage numerous Spikes would do.

On SmackDown this week, Solo Sikoa returned and was involved in an in-ring segment with Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso. The Wiseman spoke about what The Street Champion did to John Cena at Crown Jewel. He even teased the fans by making them think that The Cenation Leader was going to show up.

The Special Counsel went on to announce that The Greatest of All Time will never show up in WWE again, thanks to Solo Sikoa. Paul Heyman added that if he does return, he'll have to face Sikoa again, otherwise he wasn't John Cena.

Do you think Cena is done with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

