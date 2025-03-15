John Cena's WWE RAW segment should revolve around one thing, legendary manager says

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will appear on the March 17 episode of WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium. Ahead of the show, legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on how WWE's creative team could book the segment.

On March 1, Cena attacked Rhodes at Elimination Chamber to turn heel for the first time in over two decades. In the process, the Hollywood star formed a villainous alliance with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott.

Cornette said on his Drive Thru podcast that the upcoming RAW segment should revolve around talking rather than fighting:

"I don't know that they need a lot of physicality coming off of what they just did and this far away from WrestleMania. Think about it now, would you rather see John Cena wrestle or would you rather hear him talk? I mean, he is gonna have, and that's what Cody referred to, he is gonna have an incredibly well-crafted and emotional promo of some description. They're gonna explain his side of things, and that's what Cena is noted for, his ability to talk, so it'll be interesting." [7:01 – 7:40]

Cena will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. If the 47-year-old wins, he will become a record-breaking 17-time world champion.

Jim Cornette previews Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena on the microphone

In the early 2000s, Jim Cornette oversaw WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system when John Cena was on the roster.

Cornette heard Cena cut impressive heel promos as a rookie wrestler. However, he is unsure how the 16-time world champion will fare on the microphone compared to Cody Rhodes.

"He could do it [heel promos] then like crazy, but now he's a completely different person, and it'll be interesting to see if his heel promos can hang with Cody's babyface promos, but I don't know they need to be physical right now," Cornette said. [7:54 – 8:12]

In the same podcast episode, Cornette raised concerns about WWE possibly changing Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 41 match.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

