John Cena, Sami Zayn and Damian Priest under fire; former WWE champion takes massive shots

Former world champion John Cena kicked off his Farewell Tour on RAW's debut on Netflix. Numerous superstars including Sami Zayn and Damian Priest were also present, either backstage or on the show. Former United States Champion Logan Paul recently took shots at the three stars.

Logan Paul was announced as the newest member of the Monday Night RAW roster on the Netflix KickOff event. The star was shown in the crowd during the debut episode of the show on the OTT platform. However, Paul was present backstage and interacted with a lot of stars.

The former United States Champion interacted with John Cena, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn during his appearance, stating that he liked all three of them. However, the Maverick further took shots at the stars stating that the three weren't too "humble."

"He's just not that humble," stated Paul for Cena, Zayn, and Priest [5:56 onwards]

John Cena has already announced his participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Franchise Player has made it clear that he wants to win a 17th World Championship at WrestleMania.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels different. The veteran stated that Logan Paul might cost Cena the Royal Rumble match, eventually leading to The Rock picking up a massive victory.

This could eventually lead to a dream match between Logan Paul and the legend at WrestleMania 41. However, recent rumors suggest that The Maverick will face Gunther at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star.

