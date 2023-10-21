John Cena saved from Bloodline attack by top RAW star who was then taken out by security

John Cena revealed to the world a stat that only a few know - that he hasn't won a televised singles match since 2018. In fact, it's been nearly 5 years-and-a-half since his last such victory, and his open challenge was answered before quickly devolving and a RAW star made the save.

When John Cena made the open challenge wanting to change the 5-year stat just mentioned, Solo Sikoa answered it. However, it was an ambush that led to Jimmy Uso attacking him as well.

The man who saved John Cena wasn't LA Knight but none other than RAW's Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

As fans may remember, this past Monday on RAW, Jimmy Uso invaded and superkicked his brother, costing him and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Jey came out masked in retaliation, and got a huge pop when he revealed his face. Backstage, meanwhile, things were a bit different. SmackDown's new General Manager Nick Aldis declared that Jey Uso would receive a $10,000 fine, and Adam Pearce was there to calm the situation down.

Aldis, in a bit of an possible early power trip, got both Jey Uso and Adam Pearce expelled from the premises, however, with Pearce clearly stating "Let the games begin."

Expand Tweet

This was likely a huge hint at Survivor Series: WarGames in a month, where all issues may be settled in-ring.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches