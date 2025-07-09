  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena says he apologized to top WWE star's mother backstage

John Cena says he apologized to top WWE star's mother backstage

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 09, 2025 04:15 GMT
John Cena (via WWE
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena (Image via WWE.com)

John Cena once apologized to a top star's mom after a massive loss at WrestleMania. After losing to The Rock at 'Mania in 2012, Cena approached his mom and apologized to her.

Ad

At WrestleMania 28, Cena took on The Rock in what was billed as a "Once in a Lifetime" match. In the end, The Great One defeated Cena to pick up one of the greatest wins of his career.

On Vanity Fair, John Cena rewatched the iconic battle and revealed that he had a chat with The Rock's mom after the match. Here's what he said about the conversation:

“After the show is over, the very first thing I do is apologize to Dwayne’s mother because she was the first person I saw. And I apologized and said, ‘I hope you understand I was just trying to do what was best for tonight.’ She, having the experience and wisdom - of course - she was extremely gracious and a class act like she always is, but it was important for me to get that weight off my backpack.” [H/T - RSN]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

youtube-cover
Ad

John Cena exacted revenge on The Rock a year later

The night Cena lost to The Rock, CM Punk defeated Chris Jericho to retain the WWE Title. Punk held the belt for a whopping 434 days before finally losing it to The Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble. That night, Cena won the Royal Rumble match, and a rematch between him and The Rock was set for 'Mania.

Ad
youtube-cover

At WrestleMania 29, Cena and The Rock clashed again. This time around, Cena managed to defeat The Brahma Bull and win the WWE Title in the process. Cena and The Rock then embraced each other in a heartfelt moment to close out The Show of Shows, in what many deemed a "Passing of the torch" moment.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications