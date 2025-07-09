John Cena says he apologized to top WWE star's mother backstage

John Cena once apologized to a top star's mom after a massive loss at WrestleMania. After losing to The Rock at 'Mania in 2012, Cena approached his mom and apologized to her.
At WrestleMania 28, Cena took on The Rock in what was billed as a "Once in a Lifetime" match. In the end, The Great One defeated Cena to pick up one of the greatest wins of his career.
On Vanity Fair, John Cena rewatched the iconic battle and revealed that he had a chat with The Rock's mom after the match. Here's what he said about the conversation:
“After the show is over, the very first thing I do is apologize to Dwayne’s mother because she was the first person I saw. And I apologized and said, ‘I hope you understand I was just trying to do what was best for tonight.’ She, having the experience and wisdom - of course - she was extremely gracious and a class act like she always is, but it was important for me to get that weight off my backpack.” [H/T - RSN]
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
John Cena exacted revenge on The Rock a year later
The night Cena lost to The Rock, CM Punk defeated Chris Jericho to retain the WWE Title. Punk held the belt for a whopping 434 days before finally losing it to The Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble. That night, Cena won the Royal Rumble match, and a rematch between him and The Rock was set for 'Mania.
At WrestleMania 29, Cena and The Rock clashed again. This time around, Cena managed to defeat The Brahma Bull and win the WWE Title in the process. Cena and The Rock then embraced each other in a heartfelt moment to close out The Show of Shows, in what many deemed a "Passing of the torch" moment.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!