John Cena reveals an interesting tactic he picked up from WWE to market Peacemaker

John Cena has shed light on the tactic he picked up from WWE that he used to market "Peacemaker".

Cena is the leading star in "Peacemaker", an American television series that's based on the DC Comics character. The first season of the series was released in January this year, and the story revolves around a man who tests his extremes in order to restore peace.

The five-time United States Champion was recently in conversation with People.com. In one highlight, the Cenation leader explained that he wore the Peacemaker outfit in all interviews to promote the "Suicide Squad" spin-off to help the audience become familiar with the character.

“With The Suicide Squad, there were so many characters and so many personalities," said Cena. "I just wanted to try to familiarize the audience with my little piece, pun intended. It’s very similar to the approach that I use with the WWE when I was performing full-time there. I would be in all interviews in the John Cena outfit of a ball cap, T-shirt, shorts, and wristbands. People began to associate that character and become familiar with that character." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

John Cena would love The Rock to star in "Peacemaker" Season Two

The former world champion has also discussed his desire to work with The Rock in the second season of "Peacemaker". The Brahma Bull already has an upcoming DC project of his own, "Black Adam"; the beloved star will play the lead in the movie.

In his interview with People Magazine, Cena explained that there is still a passionate marketplace that wants The Rock to keep doing superhero movies.

"I’ll say the same thing every time with possibilities in the sort of universe…it'd be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him," said Cena. "I think there still is a passionate marketplace that wants to see him in. But I’m sorry, man, that’s just not my choice, so I don’t know. It’s so far beyond me. It’s beyond what I’m able to control.”

Regardless, many fans are looking forward to "Black Adam" and the second season of "Peacemaker".

Are you excited for Peacemaker season two? Sound off below!

