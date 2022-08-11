Legend makes cryptic posts about Bray Wyatt amid WWE return speculation

WWE icon John Cena has fueled speculations about Bray Wyatt's return to the company with a series of obscure social media posts.

Wyatt had a stellar run with the Stamford-based promotion, winning multiple world championships before his surprise release in July 2021. However, with Triple H now in charge of WWE's creative services, speculation is rampant about the fiendish star's return to his former company.

John Cena recently posted two pictures of Wyatt on his official Instagram handle. One image was from their Firefly Fun House Match in 2020, and another was a repost of the former world champion's latest tweet.

You can view The Cenation Leader's posts below:

Under Triple H's regime, fans have witnessed multiple returns from performers previously released by the company, including Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis. Fans will have to wait and see if more superstars resurface in the Stamford-based promotion moving forward.

John Cena was nervous ahead of his huge match with Bray Wyatt

When the Coronavirus pandemic emerged in 2020, WWE, like all forms of entertainment, had to adapt to the consequent restrictions quickly.

Instead of WrestleMania 36 airing from a jampacked stadium, The Show of Shows took place at the Performance Center. The restrictions led to WWE thinking outside the box for many of the event's scheduled matches.

One such contest was the Firefly Fun House Match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Speaking at Wales Comic Con, the 16-time world champion detailed his emotions heading into the high-profile bout.

"I think I really leaned into the creativity of what we are able to do. And as I get older I kind of got to rely on those tricks more. So, I really, really, really enjoyed the Firefly Fun House match. The fact that people didn't hate, which was great. I was very nervous. I was sweating bullets on that one. They didn't hate it and it only involved one punch. So I though that was pretty cool to express the creative side of stories like that." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Although the match included many outlandish moments, Cena and Wyatt seemingly managed to get a lot of eyeballs on the show. After The Cenation Leader's cryptic posts, fans will have to wait and see if he will lock horns with the former Wyatt Family leader in the future.

Do you see Bray Wyatt returning to WWE? Please give us your thoughts in the comment section below.

