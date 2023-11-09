John Cena seemingly hinting towards WWE retirement with new cryptic post

WWE legend John Cena might have just seemingly hinted at his retirement from pro wrestling with a new cryptic post via Instagram.

Cena recently lost a singles match to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. With SAG-AFTRA now having reached a deal with Hollywood to end its months-long strike, Cena's current WWE run has seemingly come to an end as well.

Earlier today, John Cena took to his Instagram account and sent out a cryptic post, which might be hinting at his retirement from the ring. He posted the famous Looney Tunes "The End" post-credit picture, which left fans speculating about Cena possibly never returning to the ring.

John Cena recently said that his last WWE match was looming closer

Cena recently made a return to WWE TV for a short-lived run. Prior to his Crown Jewel match with Solo Sikoa, he appeared in a backstage interview and opened up about his potential retirement from the ring. Check out his comments below:

“As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon,” he said in an interview. “Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I’m 46 and staring down 47. I’ve been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon. To speak candidly, when you’re involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what’s next.” [H/T Deadline]

Was Cena's outing with Sikoa his very last WWE match? Only time will tell if Cena returns to the ring for one final match. Fans would love to see him retire at a bigger stage like WrestleMania.

