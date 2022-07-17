John Cena seemingly hosts public wedding ceremony two years after officially tying the knot

It looks like John Cena has tied the knot with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in a public wedding ceremony.

The lovely couple hosted their wedding ceremony in Vancouver with their close friends and family in attendance. Cena and his wife, Shariatzadeh, first got secretly married on October 12, 2020, after officially being together for a year and a half.

Based on photos taken by TMZ Sports, the ceremonial wedding looks to have taken place on July 15.

The picture shows both dressed for the occasion, with Cena sporting a stylish navy blue suit. The bride looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white gown with an open back and floral appliqué accents.

The Cenation Leader has kept his relationship with his wife mostly private after his previous engagement with former WWE star and ex-fiancée Nikki Bella was called off.

However, the 16-time WWE Champion has attended public events with Shay in the past. We first saw them together at the red carpet premiere of Dolittle on January 11, 2019.

John Cena is expected to miss Summerslam

Fans were ecstatic to see John Cena return to WWE on his 20th-anniversary celebration on RAW last month. Teases for his eventual feud with Theory have also started to pop up more frequently, with many assuming that the two would collide at Summerslam.

But soon, a rematch for the United States Championship between Theory and Bobby Lashley was made official. Reports have also emerged to clarify that the Cenation Leader won't be able to make it to the biggest party of the summer.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has explained why Cena's SummerSlam appearance is unlikely:

"Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. title is already official for the show, so the John Cena vs. Theory match is out and that would almost surely mean no Cena, since he’d not advertised on any television shows. Cena vs. Theory was teased for some point down the line last week."

Cena announced in his return that he still has one more run left. It seems he could be booked to feud with Mr. Money in the Bank.

