John Cena seemingly had second thoughts about his heel turn, says legend (Exclusive)

John Cena cut a scathing promo on WWE RAW this week. The Cenation Leader explained why he betrayed the trust of Cody Rhodes and their fans at Elimination Chamber. He was then confronted by The American Nightmare himself.

Cena appeared to a raucous ovation from fans in Belgium with various chants going around the arena. The legend noted that he had shared a toxic relationship with fans over the past two decades and that fans were never behind him. He then announced that he was breaking up from the WWE Universe.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on John Cena's WWE RAW promo. The veteran journalist said the promo felt like a shoot and that Cena looked like he was having second thoughts about his whole heel turn.

"What did I think of it? I think it was almost like a shoot. You know, he started off as a heel in the business. Teddy Long won't reveal what this is, but Teddy Long tells me that scene is a heel pretty much in real life. The thing that he did last night was pretty genuine. I don't know that side of him. But what left me kind of like was when Cody came in, you know, you're expecting the run. And Cody was almost screamingly polite to him."

He continued that Cena may have been having second thoughts and that the reaction to him was "insane."

"The look on John Cena's face was almost like he's having second thoughts at this point. That's what I got out of this. The reaction was insane. I mean, when his music hit, the fans were kind of cheering that it was him. But the minute he opened his mouth, the 'Cena sucks' chants. I couldn't believe it's like 10 minutes of 'Cena sucks' chants." [From 07:13 onwards]

WrestleVotes chimed in by saying he thought a lot of what John Cena said in his promo might be true based on his interaction with fans over the last 25 years of his career.

"I thought it was great. I mean, everything from the camera work to seeing his timing, just standing in the ring, probably a little longer than was projected, but, you know, taking it all in and the way he delivered the message. You know, part of me believes that a lot of that might be true." [From 08:34 onwards]

He continued that some fans may have angered him over the years at airports and other places and this was the veteran's opportunity to vent out some of those frustrations.

Apter recently did a hilarious impersonation of John Cena's scathing promo from RAW. The 16-time world champion is advertised to appear on the red brand next week.

Fans will have to wait to see how the meeting between the two rivals turns out next Monday.

