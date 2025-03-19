"John Cena" lashes out; cuts scathing promo blaming everyone (Exclusive)

In an absolutely hilarious skit, wrestling veteran Bill Apter posed as John Cena and cut a scathing promo blaming everyone in a parody of the 16-time world champion's promo on RAW on March 17th. The red brand show was live from Brussels, Belgium as part of WWE's ongoing European tour.

On the latest episode of UnSkripted on WrestleRoom, the central topic of discussion was John Cena and his first promo as a heel on RAW. As the show went on the air, Bill Apter wore a Cena mask and got into character.

In a "scathing" promo posing as John Cena, he blamed everyone but himself:

"You see me? It's all your fault, you and your listeners. It's all your fault. I'm sick of this. You've all treated me too nicely, I want to be treated rotten. You get it? Any questions here? Because I can see me." (2:23-2:44)

Cena's promo received mixed reactions online. While the crowd in Brussels was red-hot and let their feelings be known as they booed the 16-time WWE world champion and cheered Cody Rhodes, the overall sentiment seems to be that the content of Cena's promo was underwhelming.

One of the points of criticism was the fact that Cena didn't name-drop The Rock. Bill Apter went on to speculate why that could have been the case at the end of the show.

The episode also featured discussions about the surprise behind Cena backing down from Cody Rhodes, possible backstage heat on Austin Theory, and a dismissal of a rumor that The Undertaker used his political power in WWE to get a star replaced on LFG.

