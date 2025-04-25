John Cena seemingly sends a message to Randy Orton after getting hit with an RKO on WWE RAW

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena met an old frenemy on WWE RAW when he first appeared as the champion after WrestleMania 41. Today, he seemingly sent a message to Randy Orton after getting hit with an RKO.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, John Cena made his first appearance as the World Champion after winning the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player gloated and took shots at the fans, only to meet an old friend in the middle of the ring.

During the final moments of the segment, Randy Orton appeared out of nowhere and struck John Cena with an RKO. He later raised the title and left. Today, the Undisputed WWE Champion tweeted on X, which could be a message to The Viper for his actions on the red brand.

"We can all be difficult to deal with at times. Remember that during times when people are tough to deal with," Cena wrote.

The Franchise Player often posts cryptic tweets and posts across social media. However, this one seemed targeted particularly towards The Apex Predator following his uncalled attack on the champion.

WWE veteran says Randy Orton could be John Cena's first challenger for the title

John Cena embarked on the journey earlier this year to capture his 17th World Championship in his final WrestleMania appearance. To achieve this, The Franchise Player sold his soul to The Rock and launched an attack on Cody Rhodes in Toronto, aided by The Final Boss and Travis Scott.

The Leader of the Cenation made history at WrestleMania 41 when he broke Ric Flair's record and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said a title match between Orton and Cena is possible heading into Backlash 2025.

"Obviously, our next feud will be Randy Orton and John Cena. Remember watching WrestleMania Backlash. That's also in St. Louis. Interesting to see what we're going to get and where we're going to get... Where is important, and St. Louis would be a thing," Dreamer said.

After an attack by Randy Orton on RAW, The Viper is likely coming after John Cena and the title in the coming weeks.

