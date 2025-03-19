John Cena seemingly takes a shot at fans after a heated promo on WWE RAW

John Cena spoke his heart out on the latest episode of WWE RAW as he explained his actions at Elimination Chamber. The 16-time world champion continued to take shots on social media, seemingly calling out fans for not understanding his point of view.

Ad

The Cenation Leader stunned the wrestling world at Elimination Chamber where he turned heel and aligned with The Rock. He made his first appearance since the event on RAW where he went off on the fans for not appreciating him and using him. He stated that he was in a toxic relationship with the fans and now he had decided to break away from it. Cena was soon interrupted by Cody Rhodes who called him whiny and asked him to bring the real version of him at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

John Cena often posts motivational posts on his X/Twitter handle and the same has continued during his run as a heel. However, his latest post seems like a shot at everyone as it echoes with his promo on RAW. He noted that no one should be expected to understand another's point of view when it means that doing so requires self-reflection.

"Expect no one to understand your point of view, especially when it calls for them to look within themselves," he wrote.

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE veteran unconvinced with John Cena's heel turn

John Cena's heel turn has widely been regarded as one of the most shocking moments in pro wrestling history. However, the former WWE Champion's promo on RAW did not impress WWE veteran Vince Russo, who pointed out the mistakes in it.

"It’s really weird because The Rock talked about all the power he has in the company, and he’s buddies with Ari [Emanuel] and Nick Khan, and all that. You would assume he wanted a corporate champion. I want your soul; a corporate champion would sell out. A sellout is what we did to Mick Foley; you clean them up; you put them in the goofy suit; the whole nine yards. It’s tough, bro, because you got Cody in a suit. Then you’re gonna bring Cena out there," he said.

Ad

The former WWE writer also called the turn a "Knee-jerk" reaction that lacks planning:

"Here’s a problem with the whole thing: lack of planning. There was no foresight put in this entire thing. It was a knee-jerk reaction, and now we have guys for certain weeks, and we’re trying to plug holes, and that what’s it’s coming across like on television. That’s exactly what that’s coming across like."

Ad

Expand Tweet

John Cena will be present on RAW next week as well where Cody Rhodes is also slated to appear. The duo are likely to come face-to-face again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback