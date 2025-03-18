John Cena's heel turn was a "knee-jerk reaction" with no planning or foresight, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's heel turn has been the talking point since WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. However, the storyline progression on RAW was not well received by Vince Russo, who stated that the turn was done without any planning or foresight.

The 16-time World Champion was present on last night's RAW, where he spoke for the first time since turning heel. Cena was soon confronted by Cody Rhodes, and the two men took part in a heated exchange of words. However, there was no mention of The Rock by either The Franchise Player or The American Nightmare, leaving many confused.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the Triple H-led creative team did not touch upon the 'corporate champion' topic during John Cena's promo.

"It’s really weird because The Rock talked about all the power he has in the company, and he’s buddies with Ari [Emanuel] and Nick Khan, and all that. You would assume he wanted a corporate champion. I want your soul; a corporate champion would sell out. A sellout is what we did to Mick Foley; you clean them up; you put them in the goofy suit; the whole nine yards. It’s tough, bro, because you got Cody in a suit. Then you’re gonna bring Cena out there," he said.

The former WWE writer believes that John Cena's heel turn lacks planning and foresight:

"Here’s a problem with the whole thing: lack of planning. There was no foresight put in this entire thing. It was a knee-jerk reaction, and now we have guys for certain weeks, and we’re trying to plug holes, and that what’s it’s coming across like on television. That’s exactly what that’s coming across like." [From 31:33 onwards]

John Cena will be present on RAW next week as well along with Cody Rhodes. The two men will collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

