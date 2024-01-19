John Cena seemingly teases potential retirement in a cryptic post

John Cena recently took to social media to tease his potential retirement from professional wrestling.

Cena's latest WWE run ended after his loss to Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. In the aftermath of the loss, the 16-time World Champion returned to Hollywood to continue his ventures outside of pro wrestling.

Taking to Instagram, Cena posted a photo of an hourglass running out of time, seemingly teasing his retirement.

During his latest WWE run, Cena feuded with The Bloodline. He even teamed up with LA Knight to defeat the duo of Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event.

Randy Orton has expressed his interest in a match against John Cena

Randy Orton returned to WWE at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. He was the fifth man in Cody Rhodes' team for the WarGames Match.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Orton revealed his championship goals.

"So, making it fifteen, making it sixteen, like, ofcourse, I would love for that to happen. It doesn't keep me up at night, dreaming of that next title shot, because I think I know that it's in the cards. I feel healthy enough, I feel like I've got plenty of time left in my career to where I'm going to come back around, and I'm going to be wearing that title at least one or two more times."

The Viper also expressed his interest in a WrestleMania match against Cena. The two men have crossed paths in one-on-one action on multiple occasions. Orton said:

"A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I'm fighting Cena, at WrestleMania, for the title."

It now remains to be seen if John Cena will return for the WrestleMania 40 season.

