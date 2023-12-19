John Cena sends out a confusing birthday wish to WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

WWE Superstar John Cena has recently sent out a birthday wish to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on social media.

While The Cenation Leader is among the top superstars of the industry, The Texas Rattlesnake is also one of the legends of professional wrestling who has cemented his name through his immense contribution to the industry. Many superstars have taken to social media to extend their heartfelt birthday wishes to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Alongside many other stars, John Cena also indirectly wished Stone Cold Steve Austin a happy birthday on social media. Taking to Instagram, The Cenation Leader posted a throwback picture of The Texas Rattlesnake inside the squared circle.

Although Cena posted Austin's photo, he maintained his way of keeping things mysterious as he did not write any captions for the same. He left it upon the fans to take a guess regarding the photo.

Check out John Cena's Instagram post below:

Rob Van Dam revealed that he was intimidated by the WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam had recently revealed that he was intimidated by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

While speaking in an interview on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD mentioned that The Texas Rattlesnake was an authoritative figure, and thus was intimidating to him.

"He [Steve Austin] was intimidating around the clock, he was an authoritative figure, and I did feel certain ways because of that," Rob Van Dam said.

RVD further added that although he had always been a fan of Austin, he was still not very comfortable working alongside him.

"I've always liked Steve, but back then working with him in WWE, with me getting a big push, it wasn't something that I was real comfortable [with] and it wasn't like he was just like a dude that I work with."

It would be exciting to see if Steve Austin would make a return to the ring in the near future.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's birthday wish to Steve Austin? Sound off in the comments section below!