John Cena sends cryptic 1-word message after confrontation with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar John Cena has taken to social media to send a cryptic message after coming face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. During the show, The Cenation Leader explained his actions at the Elimination Chamber.

For those unaware, John Cena turned heel at the Chamber and aligned with The Rock. The duo then obliterated Cody Rhodes, leaving him busted open. After being absent for weeks, Cena finally addressed the crowd on the latest edition of RAW. The 16-time World Champion blamed the fans for his character change, saying he felt like their puppet for 25 years and mentioned that he was breaking up with the WWE Universe.

The American Nightmare interrupted Cena, saying he did not want to face this version of The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 41. He asked the legend to bring back the Cena, who never complained about anything.

John Cena is known for posting cryptic messages on his Instagram handle. In recent weeks, he has posted several messages referencing his heel turn. The 16-time World Champion recently sent a cryptic one-word message, seemingly suggesting that RAW was the "start" of something.

"START," the post read.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Former WWE Champion is excited to see John Cena coming face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on next week's RAW

After their confrontation on this week's RAW, John Cena and Cody Rhodes are again set to go face-to-face on next week's edition of the red brand. During the latest RAW Recap, former WWE Champion Big E was praised for Cena and Rhodes' abilities on the microphone.

The former New Day star also mentioned that he believed there was "another layer" of the 16-time World Champion that needed to come out, and he could not wait for next week.

"Yeah, man. It's two masters of the mic. Two guys who know themselves through and through. It's this new version of John Cena. Again, that's not the only layer. I know there is another layer of Cena that needs to be peeled back. So, I can't wait for Monday."

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena and Cody Rhodes for next week's WWE RAW.

