John Cena sends cryptic message after making a shocking WWE WrestleMania 41 promise

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to send a cryptic message after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Cenation Leader once again came face to face with Cody Rhodes on this week's show in Glasgow, Scotland.

On last week's RAW, Cena blamed the crowd for his heel turn, saying that he felt like their puppet for 25 years and was finally breaking up with everyone as he believed it was a toxic relationship. This week's show was no different as the 16-time World Champion took several shots at those in attendance once again. However, he also made a shocking promise, saying he would dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

John Cena recently took to X/Twitter to send a cryptic message. Cena is known for uploading motivational quotes on his X handle and he did something similar this time as well. He wrote about giving everything after earning an opportunity. This message could also seemingly hint at him earning a title shot and giving his all to win his 17th World Championship.

"The best way to honor any opportunity is to give everything you have to try and earn another one," he wrote.

Former WWE writer believes John Cena's heel turn does not make any sense

During a recent edition of Sportkeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he empathized with John Cena. He believed the legend was doing everything in his power to make sense out of his heel turn, but believed the storyline did not make any sense.

"I gotta tell you, man. I feel empathy and I feel sympathy for John Cena. I told you guys last week. He's trying to make chicken salad out of chick you-know-what. That's what he's trying to do. The turn makes no sense." He continued, "Thank God, they got Cena for this spot. I don't really know if anybody else could be able to pull it off. He is such a master on the mic. I don't even want to say he's almost making sense out of this because he's not. Nobody can make sense of this but nobody can do a better job in this spot than what he's doing."

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

