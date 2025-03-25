Wrestling veteran feels empathy for John Cena with WWE's terrible booking: "Nobody can make sense of this" (Exclusive) 

WWE star John Cena is currently in the middle of a heart-wrenching heel run. He embraced his dark side at Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacked Cody Rhodes.

The 16-time World Champion has pitted himself against WWE fans with his recent heel turn. He showed up on RAW this week, bragging about how he insulted a young fan during his promo last Monday. Cena continued to berate Scottish fans amid deafening boos before Cody Rhodes interrupted him.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the storyline. He sympathized with Cena for playing along with WWE creative. He felt the legendary star was doing his best to pull off the heel turn, which seemingly made no sense in the first place.

Russo pointed out that the company was lucky to have Cena trying to make sense of the shocking character change.

"I gotta tell you, man. I feel empathy and I feel sympathy for John Cena. I told you guys last week. He's trying to make chicken salad out of chick you-know-what. That's what he's trying to do. The turn makes no sense." He continued, "Thank God, they got Cena for this spot. I don't really know if anybody else could be able to pull it off. He is such a master on the mic. I don't even want to say he's almost making sense out of this because he's not. Nobody can make sense of this but nobody can do a better job in this spot than what he's doing." [From 14:45 onwards]

John Cena is gearing up for another WrestleMania main event this year. He will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

