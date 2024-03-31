John Cena sends a cryptic message to Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40

John Cena and Roman Reigns have a lot of history with one another. On social media, the 16-time world champion recently sent a message aimed at The Tribal Chief.

Reigns will be in action at WrestleMania 40, as he prepares to compete on both nights. On Night One, he will team up with The Rock to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The following night, he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare.

Taking to Instagram, Cena posted a photo of Reigns ahead of the biggest WWE show of the year. Cena's Instagram posts are mostly without context, hence the 16-time world champion's message remains unclear.

Roman Reigns took a dig at John Cena's 16 world title reigns

Roman Reigns didn't hold himself back while discussing John Cena's 16 reigns as world champion.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Reigns stated that Cena had achieved a lot throughout his career. However, he felt none of Cena's title reigns feel special compared to his current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He said:

"I don't take anything away from anybody. What John (Cena) has done, yeah, as far as generations come, that is GOAT level stuff. But for me, it has always been about quality, not quantity. John has a lot of title reigns, but he doesn't have a title reign that can compare to what I've done in the past four years. So this quality that I have put on display, it speaks for itself."

Reigns has held the titles for over 1300 days now. He has successfully defended the title against top names including Cena, whom he beat at the SummerSlam 2021 Premium Live Event.

Cena's last appearance was at the Crown Jewel 2023 when he lost to Reigns' Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa in one-on-one action.

