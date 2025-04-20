John Cena sends a final message ahead of WWE title match at WrestleMania 41

John Cena is set to compete in his final WrestleMania match tonight, where he will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Cenation Leader took to X/Twitter to send a message just a few hours before the show.

Cena is currently on his Farewell Tour as he is set to hang up his wrestling boots at the end of this year. The 16-time former World Champion will compete in his last WrestleMania match tonight, where he will have a chance to make history and win his 17th World Title. However, Cena's task won't be easy as he will take on one of the biggest WWE Superstars, Cody Rhodes.

John Cena has not participated much in the build-up for the match and has only made a handful of appearances since turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. However, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to send a message hours before the potentially historical match.

"More than 20 years of #WrestleMania memories. Wins, losses, setbacks and accomplishments. The last time is now. Tonight," Cena wrote.

John Cena commented on his future after WWE retirement

John Cena has been a part of WWE for nearly 25 years and is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. While many notable names have come out of retirement for another run, Cena has iterated multiple times that he won't be stepping inside the squared circle after hanging up his boots.

Regarding what's next for him after his in-ring retirement, the 16-time former World Champion noted that if he doesn't have a career after the end of the year, he will just cherish the past 25 years:

"If I have a career after this [WWE] is over, cool. If I don't I've had 25 years in the sports entertainment business. My life is good," Cena said.

John Cena turned heel during his final run when he sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss has not been seen since the premium live event. However, he could show up at WrestleMania 41 to help Cena win his 17th World Title.

