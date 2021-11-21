John Cena sends a heartfelt message to Randy Orton ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Former WWE Champion John Cena has sent a heartfelt message to his longtime rival Randy Orton ahead of his history-making night at Survivor Series.

The Viper will be competing in his 177th pay-per-view this evening, thus setting a new record. Kane, who has held the record for numerous years, is currently tied with Orton. At the Barclays Center, the Apex Predator will team up with his partner Riddle to take on The Usos in the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

John Cena took to Twitter to acknowledge the Raw Tag Team Champion's accomplishments. He thanked Orton for being an inspiration and stated that he's proud of him.

"Tonight’s Survivor Series achievement by Randy is nothing short of mythical. I hope WWE Superstars and [the] WWE Universe understand just how incredible it is. A milestone I’ll never reach and ALWAYS admire. So proud of you Randy. Thank you for the inspiration! #Respect"

Randy Orton could break two records in WWE this week

In addition to breaking the record for most pay-per-view matches in WWE history, Randy Orton could break another record on Monday Night RAW. If The Viper competes on the show, he will have had more bouts on the red brand than any superstar in history.

Orton sent out a series of tweets yesterday confirming the same.

"The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it? #WWE #SurvivorSeries #RAW," wrote Orton.

Randy Orton has had an illustrious career in WWE, and he's undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. He has captured multiple championships and shared the ring with other notable stars such as The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Triple H.

