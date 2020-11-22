John Cena sends a heartfelt message to The Undertaker

Survivor Series 2020 is set to feature the final farewell of one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, The Undertaker. With just a few hours to go for the event, everyone is congratulating The Undertaker for an incredible career and thanking him for all the memories throughout the last three decades.

Now, 16-time World Champion John Cena has taken to Twitter to send the following heartfelt message to The Undertaker, thanking him for all the in-ring moments that the legend has given us.

After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30 — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 22, 2020

John Cena and The Undertaker in WWE

The Undertaker played an important role in the early stage of John Cena's career, helping him establish himself as a top player. They have teamed up as well as crossed paths against each other a few times during their career. Their last face-off took place two years ago at WWE WrestleMania 34, where The Undertaker returned and defeated him in less than three minutes.

At Survivor Series 2020, several WWE legends are rumored to be part of The Undertaker's final farewell. It will truly be an emotional moment for the WWE Universe to witness The Phenom bid farewell to the fans after a legendary career.