John Cena sends an important message ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 10, 2025 09:46 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: Cena
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: Cena's X/Twitter handle]

WWE legend John Cena recently took to social media to send a message ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Cenation Leader will be in action this weekend.

Ad

After facing Brock Lesnar in a brutal match at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, John Cena is all set to face his long-time rival, AJ Styles, in a singles match at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. Cena and Styles have wrestled each other several times in the past, and their bout at Crown Jewel might be the last time the two will come face to face inside the squared circle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Although the 17-time World Champion isn't scheduled for the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel, many believe he could make a surprise appearance for a promo battle with The Phenomenal One. Ahead of the blue show, Cena took to Instagram to post an edited photo of his Peacemaker co-star Steve Agee. The Cenation Leader also sent an important message, asking fans to go and watch Peacemaker Season 2's finale episode.

Ad
"STONE COLD STREAM THE PEACEMAKER S2 FINALE," he wrote in the image.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Bill Apter believes the rumored match between WWE stars John Cena and Gunther will be excellent

After a recent report suggested that John Cena could face Gunther in his final match before hanging up his wrestling boots in December 2025, Bill Apter talked about it on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine.

The veteran journalist said that he believed John Cena vs. Gunther would be an excellent match even if the 17-time World Champion lost to The Ring General.

Ad
"I think it will be a great final match for John Cena. And even if Cena loses, even if he loses, it's still will be an excellent match," Apter said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's WWE future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications