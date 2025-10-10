John Cena sends an important message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE legend John Cena recently took to social media to send a message ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Cenation Leader will be in action this weekend.After facing Brock Lesnar in a brutal match at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, John Cena is all set to face his long-time rival, AJ Styles, in a singles match at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. Cena and Styles have wrestled each other several times in the past, and their bout at Crown Jewel might be the last time the two will come face to face inside the squared circle.Although the 17-time World Champion isn't scheduled for the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel, many believe he could make a surprise appearance for a promo battle with The Phenomenal One. Ahead of the blue show, Cena took to Instagram to post an edited photo of his Peacemaker co-star Steve Agee. The Cenation Leader also sent an important message, asking fans to go and watch Peacemaker Season 2's finale episode.&quot;STONE COLD STREAM THE PEACEMAKER S2 FINALE,&quot; he wrote in the image.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBill Apter believes the rumored match between WWE stars John Cena and Gunther will be excellentAfter a recent report suggested that John Cena could face Gunther in his final match before hanging up his wrestling boots in December 2025, Bill Apter talked about it on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine.The veteran journalist said that he believed John Cena vs. Gunther would be an excellent match even if the 17-time World Champion lost to The Ring General.&quot;I think it will be a great final match for John Cena. And even if Cena loses, even if he loses, it's still will be an excellent match,&quot; Apter said.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's WWE future.