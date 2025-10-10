John Cena's final WWE opponent reportedly being revealed has made veteran happy: "Excellent match" (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena's retirement tour is drawing to its inevitable end, and his final opponent is yet to be officially unveiled. However, recent reports suggest that Gunther might be the one to take on the role, which veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks is a great choice.

Gunther is considered to be one of the most technically proficient stars in the WWE roster. Coupled with his notable strength and skills in the ring, he could certainly be one of the toughest names Cena has had to face yet. Taking into account how good the Ring General is at putting his opponents over, the WWE match is expected to be a banger if it does take place.

Speaking about the report on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, He said:

"I think that would be a great final match for John Cena."

Bill Apter added:

"I think it will be a great final match for John Cena. And even if Cena loses, even if he loses, it's still will be an excellent match."

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks John Cena needs to have one more match with Brock Lesnar

According to Vince Russo, Cena's humiliating loss against Lesnar should be enough reason for them to take each other once again in the ring.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"They've got to let that last match be one last crack against Brock Lesnar. They have to. If they don't, I'll never understand why they did what they did. Unless it's pettiness and them trying to punish Cena for going to Vince's birthday party, who knows? But if that last match is not Lesnar and he doesn't go over, I don't even know what to say," Russo said.

For now, it remains to be seen what John Cena will be booked to do next.

