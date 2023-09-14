John Cena sends a message to 33-year-old WWE star ahead of SmackDown

The multi-time World Champion John Cena is set to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, and he has a message for a young WWE star.

The September 15th edition of the blue show will be its first episode following Endeavor's takeover, marking the end of the McMahons era in professional wrestling.

During his upcoming appearance on SmackDown, Cena will be a guest on Grayson Waller's controversial talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect.

The last time the 33-year-old star came face-to-face with The Leader of Cenation was during the Money in the Bank 2023. Waller interrupted Cena when he was hyping the O2 Arena fans about bringing WrestleMania to London.

However, at the end of the segment, Waller received an Attitude Adjustment at the hands of the WWE legend. Ahead of SmackDown, the 46-year-old has agreed to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect and stated he was "honored" to be on the talk show.

"DON’T MISS #Smackdown tomorrow night in Denver! I’m honored to be on the @GraysonWWE Effect and whatever happens….I can’t wait to C what you have to say! @WWEonFox @WWE," Cena wrote.

Check out The Leader of Cenation's tweet below:

John Cena reacted to WWE and UFC's official merger

As mentioned earlier, in a historic deal, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and WWE have merged to form the TKO Group Holdings Inc.

In the wake of the merger, Executive Chairman Vince McMahon will have Endeavour's CEO Ari Emanuel as his new boss.

The former World Champion took to Twitter to react to the groundbreaking news and stated it was a historic moment in the evolution of the sports entertainment industry.

Check out his tweet below:

As of now, the company has not announced why exactly John Cena will be appearing on the former NXT star's talk show. But the 16-time World Champion's presence on The Grayson Waller Effect could lead to a proper rivalry between the two men instead of a casual moment on a premium live event.

Do you want to see John Cena vs. Grayson Waller in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.