John Cena sends a message ahead of championship match at WWE SummerSlam

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:56 GMT
John Cena on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is all set to put his title on the line later tonight at SummerSlam. The veteran has shared a message on social media ahead of the premium live event in MetLife Stadium.

On the first-ever Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Cenation Leader will defend his title against Cody Rhodes, the very man he defeated at WrestleMania 41 to win his record 17th WWE World Title. The two stars will lock horns in a Street Fight.

Moments ago, John Cena took to his X/Twitter account to hype up the title contest. He noted that 13 dates remain on his Farewell Tour, with none more important than the upcoming one.

"13 nights left on the Farewell Tour but the most important is the next one! A street fight for the Undisputed @WWE Championship TONIGHT! #SummerSlam," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Major WWE star still not convinced about John Cena turning babyface on SmackDown

In a shocking turn of events, John Cena seemingly turned good guy on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WWE SummerSlam.

The Cenation Leader admitted to being in the wrong for vowing to ruin wrestling after turning heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He further added that there would not be any interference from Travis Scott in his match with Rhodes this time around.

However, Cena's former archrival and SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett did not buy into what the Undisputed WWE Champion had to say. He noted that the 48-year-old had tried every trick in the book in the last five months, and he was hesitant to trust him.

"Let me float this out there. Among all the feel-good moments, can you get carried away and trust John Cena, who has tried every trick in the book these past five months? Allow me to be hesitant and pump the brakes for now," said Barrett.
Only time will tell if The Cenation has actually turned heel or if Wade Barrett is right in his assessment of the Last Real Champion. It will be interesting to see how Cena fares against Cody Rhodes later tonight.

