John Cena sends a message ahead of WWE SmackDown; Stone Cold Steve Austin referenced

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently took to social media to send a message ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Chain Gang Soldier referenced Stone Cold Steve Austin in his post.

Going into WrestleMania 41, John Cena promised to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion and vowed to retire with the belt. The legend made history by winning the gold and becoming a record-breaking 17-time World Champion. Since then, Cena has been referring to himself as "the last real champion" and is on course to 'ruin professional wrestling' for everyone.

The Chain Gang Soldier recently took to Instagram to upload an edited meme of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Cena sent a three-word message, highlighting his 17th World Championship win.

"Stone Cold Seventeen," the post read.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE personality believes John Cena will end his career as a babyface

During an edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said he believed John Cena could turn babyface before his retirement by turning on The Rock and refusing to give in to The Final Boss' demands.

Roberts also mentioned that Cena might drop the title to Cody Rhodes or some other name after he would eventually turn babyface.

"I think that John Cena turning on The Final Boss would instantly make him a top babyface and would allow you, whatever you want to do, one month, two months, three months to end John Cena's career with him as a babyface. It's almost like no questions asked. If John Cena gives us permission to cheer him and lays out The Final Boss and doesn't do what The Final Boss wants to do, maybe that's when John Cena loses the title back to Cody. Maybe John Cena loses the title to somebody else," he said.

John Cena has a new challenge from Randy Orton after this week's RAW. The Viper set his eyes on the Undisputed WWE Championship after he laid out his long-time rival on the red brand. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a possible feud between Cena and Orton.

