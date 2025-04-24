John Cena would instantly turn babyface again by laying out massive WWE legend, says analyst

John Cena has turned heel ahead of his retirement from WWE. However, analyst for the Stamford-based promotion Sam Roberts suggested The Franchise Player would instantly turn babyface if he turned on another legend.

Although the 48-year-old legend initially returned to WWE earlier this year as a babyface, he turned heel for the first time in over two decades at Elimination Chamber when he attacked Cody Rhodes following a signal from The Rock. Last Sunday, Cena ended The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship reign after hitting him with a low blow and slamming him in the head with the title. Despite this, Roberts claimed on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that The Franchise Player could turn babyface again a few months before retiring by the end of this year if he turned on The Final Boss.

The 41-year-old analyst stated that Cena taking out The Rock would instantly turn him into a top babyface, suggesting that the Leader of the Cenation could then lose the title to Rhodes or any other superstar:

"I think that John Cena turning on The Final Boss would instantly make him a top babyface and would allow you, whatever you want to do, one month, two months, three months to end John Cena's career with him as a babyface. It's almost like no questions asked. If John Cena gives us permission to cheer him and lays out The Final Boss and doesn't do what The Final Boss wants to do, maybe that's when John Cena loses the title back to Cody. Maybe John Cena loses the title to somebody else," he said.

Roberts added that his proposed scenario would conclude The Rock's involvement and Cena's heel run. Meanwhile, it would allow the fans to cheer the 17-time World Champion on his way out.

"However you wanna do it, I think that is how you do it. And it puts a bow on The Final Boss' involvement, it puts a bow on the John Cena heel run, it allows us to cheer John Cena on his way out, and it cleanly gets us into 2026," he added. [38:00 - 38:48]

Check out his comments in the video below:

The Rock commented on John Cena's victory at WWE WrestleMania 41

After allying with John Cena at Elimination Chamber, many fans expected to see The Rock interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. However, The Final Boss explained on The Pat McAfee Show that he preferred to stay away and not steal the spotlight from the two competitors.

Meanwhile, The Rock addressed Cena's 17th World Title win, stating that the 48-year-old had legitimized himself as the Greatest Of All Time:

"Let's start with John becoming the 17th time Heavyweight Champion and legitmizing himself as being without question the GOAT, period," The Rock said.

It will be interesting to see how and when The Rock crosses paths with Cena again in the coming months on WWE television.

