John Cena sends message seconds before WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena's Farewell Tour makes a stop at Elimination Chamber where the 16-time World Champion will compete in one of the most stacked Men's Chamber Matches to date. Cena's goal following his return is to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41 and win his 17th World Title to create history.

The Franchise Player competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month, but ended up being the runner up. Cena is now set to compete against Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul for a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Minutes ahead of the premium live event, Cena met young fans backstage and answered a few of their questions. While interacting with the kids, John Cena claimed that he would win the Elimination Chamber and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

"Well, I'm gonna try my best... you have to visualize your goals so yes. I'm gonna win. I'm gonna win the Elimination Chamber," Cena said.

With the match stacked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, it is hard to predict who will win the six-man clash in Toronto tonight. Among them, speculations of John Cena winning have been very rampant over the past month.

Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Cena in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

