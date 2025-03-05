John Cena sends a message on social media after turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena is yet to explain his actions after turning heel and betraying Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, the 16-time World Champion has continued to post motivational quotes on social media.

The Franchise Player returned to WWE earlier this year to kickstart his farewell tour. Cena declared himself for the Men's Elimination Chamber match after coming up short at Royal Rumble. While the veteran managed to win the six-man match, the real surprise came after the bout when he joined forces with The Rock and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes.

John Cena has so far maintained silence on the matter, even refusing to take any questions in the post-Elimination Chamber press conference. However, he has continued posting motivational quotes on his X (fka Twitter) handle.

Here's what he recently posted:

"How others respond to us tends to say a whole lot more about them than it does about us. Evaluate it and don’t take it personal."

Ex-WWE employee believes John Cena will turn babyface before ending his career

John Cena's recent segment sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world as not many expected the 16-time World Champion to turn heel in his final run. However, former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman believes that The Cenation Leader will turn babyface before hanging up his boots:

"This year is gonna be all about winning the title at 'Mania, maintaining it through the summer, losing it at SummerSlam, and then the last four months somehow they turn him back babyface and then he finishes out with the crowd going bananas for him," he said.

Cena was not seen on RAW after aligning with The Rock at the recently concluded premium live event, His next appearance is scheduled for the company's upcoming European tour. He is confirmed to appear on the March 17 edition of Monday Night RAW. He will also be present on the March 24 and 31 editions of the red brand.

