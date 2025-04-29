John Cena sends message after WWE confirms title match against Randy Orton

WWE Superstar John Cena is now set to defend his world title against Randy Orton. Following this week's RAW, the 48-year-old star shared a cryptic message for fans.

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, The Cenation Leader defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event. With this win, he surpassed Ric Flair's record to become a 17-time world champion.

On the RAW after 'Mania, The Apex Predator attacked John Cena with an RKO when the latter was done with his promo segment. The two came face-to-face on last week's SmackDown, where The Franchise Player said he would face The Viper in his hometown of St. Louis at the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event.

WWE recently confirmed that John Cena and Randy Orton will collide for the Undisputed WWE Title on May 10, 2025, at Backlash. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Last Real Champion sent a cryptic message following his absence from the April 28, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

"Work to be eager to learn and adaptable. This will be most difficult when fixed thoughts are shaken and established procedures are rendered obsolete."

Former WWE Superstar reveals major problem with John Cena's title match at WrestleMania 41

Wrestling veteran Matt Hardy recently shared his two cents on the main event of Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All. He discussed the matter on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

The former TNA World Tag Team Champion claimed he did not like the finish of Cody Rhodes and John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match. Hardy also felt The Rock should have made an appearance during the contest.

The biggest critique I would have is just that finish and protecting Cody [Rhodes] and the way it was done. I felt like The Rock being there would have made sense. It would have kind of tied everything together. That was part of the story."

It will be interesting to see if The Franchise Player retains his championship against The Legend Killer at the upcoming premium live event.

