WWE legend reveals the biggest problem with John Cena's title match at WrestleMania

John Cena created history at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Recently, Matt Hardy offered his analysis of the title match between The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare.

At The Show of Shows in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025, The Cenation Leader defeated his opponent to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion. He surpassed Ric Flair's 16 title reigns record with a little assist from rapper Travis Scott.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 50-year-old WWE legend stated that John Cena had an outstanding showing for a main event, particularly given his age and remarks about 2025 being his final year. The biggest issue The Destroyer noted was the finish and how the company protected Cody Rhodes.

"I thought especially for what I expected for John [Cena], John being older, he said this is his last year, whatever. I still thought he had a real solid match for a main event when it was all said and done. The biggest critique I would have is just that finish and protecting Cody [Rhodes] and the way it was done," Matt Hardy said. [From 01:05:37 to 01:05:53]

The TNA World Tag Team Champion felt that an appearance by The Rock would have been beneficial.

I felt like The Rock being there would have made sense. It would have kind of tied everything together. That was part of the story," he added. [From 01:05:57 to 01:06:02]

You can watch the full episode below:

John Cena's next WWE opponent has been revealed

The Face That Runs The Place appeared on RAW after WrestleMania 41 on April 21, 2025. He spoke about the remaining 27 dates on his Farewell Tour before calling himself "The Last Real Champion."

As John Cena ended his promo segment and turned around, an angry Randy Orton delivered a vicious RKO on him. The two men are now reportedly set to headline the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will be exciting to see if The Cenation Leader retains his world title against The Viper next month in St. Louis, Missouri.

