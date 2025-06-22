John Cena sends a surprising message on social media a day after dropping his pipebomb on CM Punk

John Cena sent a surprising message on social media a day after he dropped a pipebomb on CM Punk. Cena and Punk will cross paths at Night of Champions.

Punk will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship in hopes of becoming a three-time WWE Champion. Cena, on the other hand, won the title at WrestleMania 41 and has successfully defended it against Randy Orton at Backlash.

On X, Cena sent a surprising message, motivating people to respect one another's differences and celebrate their common ground.

"Respect our differences, celebrate our common ground," wrote Cena.

Check out Cena's post on X:

This past Friday on SmackDown, Cena dropped a huge pipebomb on Punk after putting him through a table. The Second City Saint came to the aid of R-Truth, who was brutally taken out by Cena in a post-match assault.

John Cena broke character to speak about Michael Cole

John Cena broke character to speak about Michael Cole and claim that he loved the veteran commentator.

Speaking at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Cena was mostly in character before interacting with Cole and forgave him. He said:

"I appreciate that, and I take that as a compliment from a friend that I've known for decades. I love you, man. I love you. Yeah, you didn't expect that to come out right here... I don't think I'm ready to mend my relationship with the WWE audience, but I know you've been saying some nasty things about me on TV, and I can say, I forgive you, man, and I love you, and I got love in my heart for you, so I appreciate that."

John Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time since capturing it at WrestleMania 41, where he dethroned Cody Rhodes to win the title. His SummerSlam opponent could also be confirmed at Night of Champions, with the winner of the King of the Ring possibly choosing to challenge Cena.

